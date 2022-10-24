Margot Robbie Keeps An Intimidating Harley Quinn Prop Next To Her Bed

Margot Robbie isn’t in the market for Negan’s bat. She has one of her own.

In an “Ask Me Anything” interview with Elle, the Australian actress, along with her Amsterdam co-stars Rami Malek and John David Washington, was asked what’s the favorite prop she’s taken from a set. “I’ve got my Harley Quinn baseball bat,” Robbie replied. “Next to my bed. Just in case anyone makes the mistake of breaking into my house. They’ll really regret that.” She also said that she has a “really comfy pair of cashmere track pants from The Wolf of Wall Street that weren’t actually on camera ever,” but that’s less intimating than the Harley bat.

Robbie and Christian Bale (who was told to “shut up” and let Taylor Swift sing) have been a delight on the Amsterdam press tour, but the movie itself is a big ol’ bomb. The latest film from director David O. Russell, who has a long timeline of abuse and assault allegations, is expected to lose around $100 million.

As for Harley Quinn, Robbie is likely to portray the character for a fourth time, following Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad, but the next time the character will appear on-screen, she’ll be played by Lady Gaga in Joker 2. There’s no professional jealously there, however. “I think she’ll do something incredible with it,” she said.

You can watch the Elle interview above.