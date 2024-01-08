Legendary Star Wars actor Mark Hamill was finally united with his “mom” at the Golden Globes on Sunday night. In a jokingly proud moment, Hamill shared a backstage photo with Natalie Portman as he couldn’t resist letting Star Wars fans know about this long overdue family reunion.

“Now I have finally met my “mother”, thanks to the @goldenglobes,” Hamill tweeted.

Now I have finally met my "mother", thanks to the @goldenglobes. pic.twitter.com/lkRZQgmLmp — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) January 8, 2024

If you don’t get the reference, we’ll walk you through it. While Luke Skywalker’s birth mother was only briefly referenced in the original Star Wars trilogy that mainly focused on Luke’s father and son relationship with Darth Vader, that was not the case in the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

Portman portrayed Luke’s mother, Padme Amidala, in all three of the early 2000s films where her character was front and center thanks to her burgeoning relationship with Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker. While Anakin becoming Darth Vader was known to fans, the fate of his bride remained a mystery until the final installment, Revenge of the Sith.

In that film, Anakin finally succumbs to the Dark Side, leaving behind a pregnant Padme who gives birth to Jedi twins Luke and Leia in the final moments of the prequel trilogy. However, she dies shortly after naming the future heroes before they’re whisked away to separate locations by Senator Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor).

Considering Revenge of the Sith came out in 2005, it’s only taken Hamill 19 years to meet his “mom, but better late than never.

(Via Mark Hamill on Twitter)