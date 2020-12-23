Last week, Vice President Mike Pence announced that members of the Space Force military service will be called guardians. The name choice came after a “yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public,” the Space Force Twitter account tweeted, but they should have spent more time on it. It’s not only silly (are the guardians guarding… Earth?), that word, “guardians,” is already synonymous with a popular movie series. What, was “xenomorphs” already taken? Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn recently dinged that “dork” Pence, while Mark Hamill is ready to file a lawsuit.

“So they grab the ‘Guardians’ from your movies, they use the ‘Force’ from our movies… then they have the gall to just steal their logo from Star Trek? Let’s file a 3-way joint lawsuit & really nail these larcenous bastards!” the Star Wars actor wrote, along with the hashtag #MayTheDorksBeWithYou. If there’s one thing that can bring together Star Wars and Star Trek fans, it’s taking the Trump administration to court.

Space Force has already defended itself against plagiarism charges after many took note of the logo looking like the Star Trek insignia. “The delta was first used in space organizations as early as 1961 and has inspired generations of space professionals,” the branch tweeted, also noting that when “you look at the logo, you notice a black area inside of it. The black area embodies the vast darkness of deep space. Some feel fear and dread, but we prefer to be inspired and stand up to the challenge.” Cheery!

Hamill and Gunn should hire Dexter Jettster to defend their case. There’s no rule in the book that says a greasy diner-owning alien can’t be a lawyer.