Mark Wahlberg has a complicated relationship with Boogie Nights. It was the first movie that took him seriously as a leading man after his Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch days (it’s also his best performance). But in 2017, the actor said that he hopes “God is a movie fan and also forgiving, because I’ve made some poor choices in my past. Boogie Nights is up there at the top of the list.” Wahlberg starred in Planet of the Apes, and Transformers: Age of Extinction, and Entourage, but Boogie Nights is his biggest regret? Sounds like someone has been drinking too much olive oil and sleeping too little.

But Paul Thomas Anderson’s best movie means enough to Wahlberg that he still owns Dirk Diggler’s comically large prosthetic penis. “It’s in a safe locked away,” he told host Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It’s not something I can leave out. My kids are looking for, y’know, the spare phone charger and pull that thing out, like, ‘What the heck is this?’ It wouldn’t be a good look.”

Maybe Wahlberg and Chris Hemsworth can trade sometime? See if anyone notices.

You can watch Wahlberg’s interview with Ellen above.