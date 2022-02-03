Mark Wahlberg is a New England Patriots fan. You might not know this if you’ve never heard his almost-comically exaggerated Boston accent, but it’s true. So, like everyone else from the New England region this week, he was sad (and/or furious) to hear about former-Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s retirement from the NFL.

“He really did something that nobody else did. I certainly appreciate everything he did. And I know everybody else in New England and in Tampa… I mean, he changed the face of New England football, Tampa, and the NFL as a whole,” Wahlberg told Variety. “I just wish him good luck in everything else that he decides to do.”

When the reporter brought up that he could see Wahlberg in the inevitable Tom Brady biopic, the Uncharted star replied, “I could play his uncle. I could play Bill Belichick! I would love to play Bill Belichick. I’m working on the press conferences as we speak. The next five interviews that I do, I’m going to be Bill Belichick.” Expect lots of grumbling.

Brady only has a handful of acting credits to his name, but he did appear in the Wahlberg-starring Ted 2 and the Wahlberg-produced Entourage, so the two have a history. He’s one hoodie away from getting the job.

(Via Variety)