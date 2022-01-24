With 27 movies and five TV shows (with many more likely to premiere by the end of the year), it can be hard keeping track of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s timeline. Maybe not Fast and Furious difficult, but difficult nonetheless. Iron Man was released before Captain America: The First Avenger, but Captain America: The First Avenger takes place before Iron Man, as does Captain Marvel, even though it came out 11 years later. Even Disney+, the home of most (but not all) of the MCU movies, couldn’t keep it straight.

The MCU timeline on Disney+ previously listed Black Panther as taking place before the events of Black Widow, but that’s not the case. The grievous error has been corrected, although, as Comic Book points out, “both films take place just a few days after the events of Captain America: Civil War. But it appears Black Widow is set just a little earlier than Black Panther.” Boy, I really hope somebody got fired for that blunder.

Here’s the correct timeline:

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain Marvel

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Thor

Marvel’s The Avengers

Thor: The Dark World

Iron Man 3

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Captain America: Civil War

Black Widow

Black Panther

Doctor Strange

Thor: Ragnarok

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Loki

Marvel’s What If…?

WandaVision

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Eternals

Hawkeye

