With 27 movies and five TV shows (with many more likely to premiere by the end of the year), it can be hard keeping track of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s timeline. Maybe not Fast and Furious difficult, but difficult nonetheless. Iron Man was released before Captain America: The First Avenger, but Captain America: The First Avenger takes place before Iron Man, as does Captain Marvel, even though it came out 11 years later. Even Disney+, the home of most (but not all) of the MCU movies, couldn’t keep it straight.
The MCU timeline on Disney+ previously listed Black Panther as taking place before the events of Black Widow, but that’s not the case. The grievous error has been corrected, although, as Comic Book points out, “both films take place just a few days after the events of Captain America: Civil War. But it appears Black Widow is set just a little earlier than Black Panther.” Boy, I really hope somebody got fired for that blunder.
Here’s the correct timeline:
Captain America: The First Avenger
Captain Marvel
Iron Man
Iron Man 2
Thor
Marvel’s The Avengers
Thor: The Dark World
Iron Man 3
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Guardians of the Galaxy
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Avengers: Age of Ultron
Ant-Man
Captain America: Civil War
Black Widow
Black Panther
Doctor Strange
Thor: Ragnarok
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: Endgame
Loki
Marvel’s What If…?
WandaVision
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Eternals
Hawkeye
(Via Comic Book)