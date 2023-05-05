There was (and still is) a lot of controversy surrounding the upcoming Flash installment, even aside from everything that has been going on over at WB. The main drama involves the film’s star Ezra Miller, who had their fair share of run-ins with the law over the last few years. From potentially starting a cult to being arrested multiple times, Miller has been making headlines for some time now. This led many to believe that they would be recast in the upcoming Flash movie, but that turned out the be false.

Michael Shannon, who portrays General Zod in The Flash, addressed the controversies while still explaining how tough it is to navigate these kinds of situations. “I thought Ezra was lovely — very kind to me when I was there,” Shannon recently told Vanity Fair. “It’s difficult to talk about, but I always give people a lot of slack in this business, because there’s a lot of people in this business that have issues. And some people have more privacy than others.”

Despite Miller’s various controversies, the Flash star’s team announced that Miller is committed to “getting better” and has not made any public statements, seemingly retracting from the spotlight. Shannon says he feels for them. “Any time somebody is out in the spotlight getting picked on, I feel for them. Even if it’s warranted, it’s still a horrible situation.”

For now, let’s all come together and celebrate some goodness that is coming from this movie: JLo will probably be forced to watch it just like the rest of us. And that’s beautiful.

The Flash zooms into theaters on June 16th.

