MOVIEPASS

MoviePass recently changed their subscription terms after the company ran into financial problems and widespread outages. Despite all of the jokes about its impending demise, MoviePass managed to pay back their emergency loan, so the getting may still be good for some subscribers. Well, the subscribers who want to see Slenderman or The Meg anyway. (I’m pretty sure MoviePass is part of the reason The Meg did so well last weekend, although the unexpected turnout might really be due to people’s heretofore unexplored desire to see Jason Statham punch a giant shark.)

Other subscribers don’t want to watch Slenderman, or anything else MoviePass covers. (By “anything else” we mean “also Slenderman.”) Some subscribers opted to cancel their accounts instead, but on Monday night several of those customers learned MoviePass decided to opt them back into a subscription plan. The email from MoviePass informing them of their re-subscription stated, “Please note: if you had previously requested cancellation prior to opting-in, your opt-in to the new plan will take priority and your account will not be canceled.”

People on Twitter screengrabbed the email they received and aired their grievances. Some customers are even reporting that they get error messages when they attempt to cancel again.