It’s the tweet that launched a thousand eggplant emojis:

GIVE NAMOR HIS PENIS BACK pic.twitter.com/t5cdrtf0HC — soup ☆ ☻ !! loves libras (real) (@belovasoup) November 15, 2022

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, actor Tenoch Huerta plays sympathetic baddie Namor, and a certain part of his body may have been digitally manipulated to appear, let’s say, less prominent. Is there any truth to the viral tweet/rumor?

“The only thing that I can say is: the original was the photo in the right. Without [the bulge]! That’s original,” he told Rolling Stone with a laugh. “No, I mean, I’m not going to lie to people. Every man in the world, we have fragile masculinity, but not in that issue. I will say, the right one, the real one is the photo on the right.”

Huerta also discussed having to constantly walk around in a Speedo as Namor. “Concerned! I actually worry about it. No, it’s a big problem, man. I can’t cut off my amount of tacos from now on. But, yeah, it’s funny,” he said.

The actor then revealed what his trainer told him: “Okay, man, now you can rest, you can chill, and take your time. But not too much, because if you have to play Namor one more time, you need to go through the same process all over again. So it’s better you take care of yourself and don’t get crazy with tacos.” Getting paid millions to star in a Marvel movie sounds good — but going crazy with tacos sounds better. Not worth it, honestly.

(Via Rolling Stone)