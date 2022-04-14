Hell Yeah, Nic Cage Wants To Do A Movie With The Muppets

As society enters the much-needed Nic Cage renaissance, we are blessed with more tidbits about the legendary actor every single day. Today, Cage has decided he would love to do a movie with The Muppets, and now we cannot rest until it happens.

In a new Twitter interview with Nic Cage that just consists of him reading tweets about himself (that’s a thing now), Cage admits he would love to star in a movie with the Muppets. While responding to a tweet that read, “I’d love to see a Muppet remake of The Rock keeping Nic Cage as the only non-Muppet character,” Cage responded happily.

“I would love to be in a Muppet movie,” the Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent actor admitted. “I think Kermit and I could be best friends, and I’ve always had a crush on Miss Piggy.” To go a step further, someone then requested to replace all actors with Cage, to which he said,”All actors are my brothers and sisters.”

Cage also sent love to his co-star Pedro Pascal. “I had so much fun working with Pedro…we had a lot of fun conversations together.” In true Nic Cage fashion, he also gave some life advice to a fan feeling sad. “Melancholia…that’s an unexplainable feeling of sadness that we can all experience.”

Nic Cage is going full method acting for his role as…Nic Cage in his upcoming movie The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent which hits theaters next week. He also commented on the coveted 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

James Brownstein, Senior Manager of Entertainment at Twitter, said in a statement emailed to Uproxx: “Nicolas Cage is a consistently beloved figure within the Film Twitter conversation. We are excited to be able to connect him with his Twitter fandom in a meaningful way.”