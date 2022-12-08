Don’t Worry Darling was one of the most drama-plagued movies of 2022, with rumors of on-set drama, alleged feuds, and awkward press conferences. Also, one of the film’s leads spit on his one of his co-stars, unless he didn’t. So it’s no wonder that Don’t Worry Darling won The Drama Movie of 2022 at the 48th People’s Choice Awards. (Other nominees in the the category included Death on the Nile, Halloween Ends, and Luckiest Girl Alive, proving, once and for all, that “the people” have weird taste.)

“We made this movie in 2020 when many people were not confident that audiences would ever return to theaters if they ever reopened,” director Olivia Wilde said in her acceptance speech. “And yet more than 190 brilliant crew members showed up every single day during a pandemic to make something that they hoped that you guys would show up for. And you did show up. And we’re so, so grateful.”

But it’s not Wilde’s speech that has people talking — it’s her “revenge dress.”

The lingerie look was plucked straight from the brand’s 2023 ready-to-wear collection and featured a plunging neckline with a tiered, voluminous skirt and all-over intricate lace detailing. She accessorized with a gold hardware-embellished belt, bold smudged eyeliner from Haus Labs and effortless loose waves. [Wilde] seemed to channel Princess Diana, who invented the revenge dress in 1994 after wearing a sexy LBD when her estranged husband King Charles III admitted to having an affair.

This, not the breakup with Harry Styles, is the ending to the Don’t Worry Darling-era… at least until the inevitable spit jokes at the 2023 Oscars.

(Via E! Online)