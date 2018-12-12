Pixar Announces A Magical New Original Movie With A Star-Studded Cast

Pixar’s schedule was looking mighty light. In fact, before today, the animation studio only had one film on its schedule: Toy Story 4, starring Forky and the reunited Key and Peele as Ducky and Bunny, respectively. But now Pixar has released the title and premise for a new feature, which also has the benefit of not being a sequel (so don’t worry, it’s not The Good Dinosaur 2).

Directed by Dan Scanlon (Monsters University), Onward is set in a suburban fantasy world, where “two teenage elf brothers embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there,” according to the official plot synopsis. “At Pixar we try to create stories that come from some kind of personal truth,” Scanlon noted. “This film was inspired by my own relationship with my brother.” Onward has a stacked voice cast, led by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland (maybe Spider-Man can give Star-Lord a piece of his mind for what happened), Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer. Louis-Dreyfus’ involvement is especially interesting, because a) JLD is the best, and b) it’s her first Pixar movie since A Bug’s Life, all the way back in 1998.

Onward opens on March 6, 2020 (again, it’s worth noting that of the last 11 Pixar movies, including Toy Story 4, seven are sequels; yay for originality!), but until then, let’s watch the Forky teaser again.

(Via Screencrush)

