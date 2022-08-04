It Seems Like Patton Oswalt Accidentally Leaked Some ‘Eternals 2’ News

If you’re one of the few Eternals fans who has spent the past nine months painfully awaiting news about a sequel, Patton Oswalt has got you covered. But, unfortunately, he’s probably about to get an angry call (or worse?) from Kevin Feige as a result.

On TODAY Tuesday, August 2, Oswalt appeared to promote his upcoming film, I Love My Dad, in which he plays an absentee father who connects with his estranged son by catfishing him. During the interview, host Al Roker asked about Oswalt’s appearance in the MCU. In 2021’s Eternals, Oswalt made an appearance as Pip the Troll in the post-credit scene, which also included someone named Harry Styles.

“They have announced there’s going to be an Eternals sequel,” Oswalt, a fanboy at heart, told Roker. “Chloé Zhao is going to direct it. So, hopefully, there will be more adventures of Starfox and Pip.”

Except that “they” have not announced an Eternals sequel at all, despite an onslaught of MCU announcements at San Diego ComicCon in July. Maybe Oswalt assumed the film was announced along with everything else and honestly, who can blame him? It’s all a lot. Too much, even. Anyways, if frequent tweeter Patton Oswalt is suddenly silent, we know he got a scolding from the Marvel boss. If Oswalt needs anyone to talk to about this unique “accidentally spoiling Marvel stuff” problem, thankfully he has Tom Holland.