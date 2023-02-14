Ireland’s Sweetheart Paul Mescal has a lot of things going for him right now. He scored an Academy Award nomination for his role of a young disillusioned father in Aftersun just two years after receiving an Emmy nomination for the miniseries Normal People. Next up, he is rumored to lead the Gladiator sequel by director Ridley Scott. So, this man is doing pretty well, on paper. Or at least maybe that’s what everyone thought until pretty recently when it was rumored that Mescal and his alleged fiance Phoebe Bridgers had broken up.

Though neither Mescal nor Bridgers has addressed the rumors directly, there have been many signs and hints, and today, on the holiest of days, Valentine’s Day, it seems like Mescal is making his feelings known by channeling the queen of heartbreak, Taylor Swift…who is about to head out on tour with Bridgers. Are you following along?

In a new video for W Magazine, the Oscar-nominated actor uses his dramatic acting chops for a powerful reading of Ms. Swift’s breakup anthem, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” with those piercing lyrics about dating someone who listens to indie music. The signs are all there! Love is dead. And to think we still have to go on and celebrate Wick Week with broken hearts.

Of course, Mescal is also buddies with Swift and Joe Alwyn (if you are more of a visual learner, here is a rundown of the multiverse), so maybe he just really wanted to pay tribute to his pals, and maybe this has nothing to do with him being brokenhearted. He’s such a good actor, we may never know!