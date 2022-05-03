Cody Walker, brother of the late Fast and Furious star Paul Walker, is warning viewers about the dangers of street racing in a new PSA from the Orange County District Attorney’s office. In the minute-long spot, Cody appears shortly after an intro from fellow Fast star Sung Kang who extols the virtues and camaraderie of racing as cars speed along a desert track. And that’s just where Cody urges drivers to keep their racing, instead of on the streets, where his brother famously died in a 2013 crash during a break from filming Fast & Furious 7.

Via Comic Book:

“Like many of you, I too have lost somebody due to reckless driving,” said Cody Walker. “I think a lot of the time when those of us that want to go fast, or we have something to prove, we don’t take into consideration the lives of those around us. It’s not just you that you’re putting in jeopardy it’s everybody else around you. So don’t be dumb, take it to the track. There’s somebody at home that loves you that’s expecting you to return. It’s not worth the risk, I promise.”

Cody appearing in the PSA with Kang is also interesting in light of a recent Instagram post from Fast and Furious lead Vin Diesel. In the post, Diesel brings up Walker’s family’s hopes of seeing Paul’s character, Brian, make a “tasteful cameo” in one of the last two films. (Brian is canonically alive in the films, but never shown following Walker’s death.) If Cody is making PSA with other Fast stars, that could be a sign that he’s working with the production team to help Brian make a final big-screen appearance.

Or he could just be doing a good thing by warning about the very real dangers of street racing.

(Via Comic Book)