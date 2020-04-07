Tiger King has been the most-watched program in Netflix for 15 straight days, a new record for the streaming service. The big-cat fever isn’t expected to calm down any time soon, either, not with a new episode supposedly coming this week and a spin-off series about Carole Baskin’s missing husband. To capitalize on the popularity of Tiger King, the Alamo Drafthouse is re-releasing the 1981 cult classic Roar into virtual cinemas.

Once billed as the “the most dangerous movie ever made,” Roar was supposed to be a fun movie about a family living among big cats in Africa (what could go wrong???), but the “cast and crew endured countless injuries, with over 70 bloody attacks documented,” according to the Drafthouse. “While nobody was killed, there were several close calls, most notably [cinematographer Jan de Bont] being scalped by a lion resulting in 220 stitches on his head.” Maybe the ugly The Lion King remake wasn’t a bad idea after all.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

An unprecedented – and wholly unpredictable – action-adventure, Roar follows wildlife preservationist – and original #TigerKing – Hank (The Exorcist producer Noel Marshall in his sole and career-derailing turn as an actor and director), who lives harmoniously alongside a menagerie of over 100 untamed animals, including cheetahs, elephants, lions and tigers on a preservation in the African plains. When his wife and children arrive (real-life wife and The Birds star Tippi Hedren, and step-daughter Melanie Griffith) for a visit, a long-brewing battle for dominance between the lions erupts and threatens their very lives.

Roar will be available beginning April 15. For more information, click here.