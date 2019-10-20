In early September, The Batman actor Robert Pattinson made a fairly ambiguous remark about Joaquin Phoenix’s upcoming film Joker that set the Internet on fire with speculation. “Will these new incarnations of Batman and the Joker meet up in a movie?” fans began asking themselves, and pretty much everyone else, on social media. Thankfully, Joker director Todd Phillips quickly tried to quell the flames by saying — in no uncertain terms — that Phoenix’s Joker and Pattinson’s Batman would not share the same screen.

Over a month later, Pattinson’s retraction and Phillips’ explanation have done little to calm the rumor mills of incessant fandom. So, while promoting his latest drama The Lighthouse, the actor was asked (again) about whether or not his Bruce Wayne would ever cross paths with Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck. In response to the question from Yahoo! News, Pattinson effectively tried to hammer the final nail in the coffin. “It’s kind of a different world,” he said of the Phillips film, which takes a wildly different approach to the character than Suicide Squad actor Jared Leto did in 2016.

What’s more, the actor admitted that he hadn’t even seen Joker yet. “I might watch it tonight!” he said. “Joaquin is the best — he’s awesome in everything.” Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which also stars Paul Dano, Zoe Kravitz, and Jeffrey Wright, is scheduled to debut in theaters on June 25th, 2021.

(Via Yahoo! News)