‘The Batman’ Reportedly Finds Its Commissioner Gordon In The Wilds Of ‘Westworld’

Since Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman film is still casting, all anyone can talk about is which DC Comics characters will feature and who might be playing them. Hence the initial (and ongoing) response to Robert Pattinson’s casting as the Caped Crusader, the since-debunked rumor that singer Rihanna was playing Poison Ivy, and many others. The latest addition, however, arrives on the more assured footing of an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter.

Per the report, Westworld actor and film veteran Jeffrey Wright is currently in negotiations to play Jim Gordon, the Gotham City Police Commissioner whose rise to power in the department mirrors Bruce Wayne’s alternative career choice. The news of Wright’s potential casting in the role comes less than a month after rumors of Reeves and company’s pursuit of Mahershala Ali, the two-time Oscar-winning actor who previously played a villain in Netflix’s Luke Cage series and is set to take over the Blade mantle from Wesley Snipes.

Gordon has been played or voiced by numerous actors over the years, including Gary Oldman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy, J.K. Simmons in Justice League, and the late Bob Hastings in Batman: The Animated Series. In each instance, the character has been depicted at numerous stages of his career with Gotham City PD. If the rumor that Reeves’ The Batman script is adapted from The Long Halloween comic book series, though, then there’s a good chance that Wright’s version won’t be commissioner just yet.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)