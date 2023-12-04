When Will ‘Saltburn’ Be On Streaming?

Saltburn, Emerald Fennell’s sophomore film that’s been lighting social media on fire thanks to a scandalous bathtub scene featuring Barry Keoghan, is making its way to streaming very soon. The satirical film that also stars Jacob Elordi as a wildly charming aristocrat will be available on Amazon Prime Video starting December 22.

The film earned a positive review from Variety critic Peter Debruge despite referring to it as a “vicious Talented Mr. Ripley knockoff.”

“Confronted with a sea of blandly indistinguishable content, Fennell wants to make an impression, embracing the ‘bizart-house’ strategy (pioneered by boundary-pushing A24 movies) of baiting audiences with something they’ve never seen before, and which they’ll be obliged to discuss with others,” Debruge wrote. “It’s all part of the meme-ification of movies, and Fennell seems fairly savvy about loading the film with salty one-liners and visual zingers.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

Academy Award winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) brings us a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire. Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.

Saltburn starts streaming December 22 on Prime Video.