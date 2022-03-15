Samuel L. Jackson Wants A Mace Windu Redemption Arc: ‘I’m Ready’

Nowadays, just because your role in a franchise ended over a decade ago, it does not mean that your story won’t be resurrected. See Obi-Wan, Boba Fett, even Anakin himself. So, naturally, many Star Wars fans are asking about more characters (who may or may not be dead) including Mace Windu, played by Samuel L. Jackson.

While on the podcast Happy Sad Confused, Jackson confirmed that he didn’t think Mace Windu really died when he was thrown out that window by Sidious. He probably just lost an arm! It happens! Jackson jokes that Windu is out and about with one arm in the galaxy, saying “He’s alive somewhere.” The actor added “There’s a huge history of people with one hand returning in ‘Star Wars,'” referring to the multiple Skywalker boys who have lost their appendages.

Jackson added that he asked Mandalorian and Boba Fett director, Bryce Dallas Howard, to get him in one of the many Star Wars spinoff series. “I asked — the only person I’ve ever said that to, about coming back, was Bryce Dallas Howard, ’cause I just did a movie with her,’ Jackson says, probably talking about their upcoming thriller Argylle. “She directs episodes of ‘The Mandalorian. I said, ‘So you think you might be able to hook a brother up? I mean, you like me, right?’ She’s like, ‘I love you, you’re amazing!’ ‘So put me back in! Put me in coach, I’m ready! I’ll learn to lightsaber left-handed. Come on.”

Where the hell is Mace Windu?! Me & @SamuelLJackson want to know. @BryceDHoward, help us out! Put him in the game! pic.twitter.com/WfkVvgah8B — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) March 15, 2022

Jackson reprised his role through a voice-over in 2019’s The Rise Of Skywalker, but you probably don’t remember, because not many people saw it more than once, and it wasn’t very good. It’s time to give Windu his redemption arc! Assuming he really is alive.