While some actors really want that monumental Oscar moment (think Leonardo DiCaprio in every movie he was in from 2000-2015) others would rather have fun than play a stuffy old man living in the woods while being stalked by a bear. That includes Samuel L Jackson, who is known for both his serious roles and his…less serious ones.

While Jackson has an honorary Academy Award, the actor recently spoke to the Los Angeles Times and explained that he doesn’t really feel like acting in Oscar-bait movies anymore. After so many years in the industry, he has that authority. And the money. “As jaded as I wanted to be about it, you know thinking, ‘Well, I should have won an Oscar for this or should have won for that and it didn’t happen,’ once I got over it many years ago, it wasn’t a big deal for me,” Jackson said. “I always have fun going to the Oscars. I always look forward to getting a gift basket for being a presenter. [Laughs] I give stuff to my relatives; my daughter and my wife would take stuff out. It’s cool… But otherwise, I was past it.”

While he will probably still kill it in all of his roles, he prefers to do the big-budget superhero movies that barely get Oscar buzz, but get a lot of money. “I was never going to let the Oscars be a measure of my success or failure as an actor. My yardstick of success is my happiness: Am I satisfied with what I’m doing? I’m not doing statue-chasing movies. You know [whispers]: ‘If you do this movie, you’ll win an Oscar.’ No, thanks. I’d rather be Nick Fury. Or having fun being Mace Windu with a lightsaber in my hand.” He is ready for his Star Wars redemption arc!

The actor added that he doesn’t care about Oscars, but he does care about the fans. Specifically, the ones who read lines back to him. “I’m the guy who does the lines that people see on T-shirts. There’s actors who go their whole careers and no one can quote a line they’ve said in a movie. People go to watch my movies to see how crazy I’m going to be or see how many times I say motherf*cker. Whatever gets them in the seats.” And boy those fans sure do get in those seats!

(Via Los Angeles Times)