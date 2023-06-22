Samuel L. Jackson has been with the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the very beginning thanks to his pivotal end-credits scene in Iron Man that officially paved the way for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, The Avengers. Thanks to his role as Nick Fury, Jackson had a hand in forming the team that quickly became a billion dollar franchise.

However, Jackson recently revealed that the infamous Marvel secrecy wasn’t exactly the well-oiled machine it is now. Before the first Avengers movie started filming, the actor’s script was stolen, which left the studio flailing to get it back. According to Jackson, Marvel even went so far as to mount a sting operation.

Via Entertainment Weekly:

“I remember when we got ready to do Avengers, someone printed out a copy of my Avengers script that had my watermark on it, and put it online for sale. I was shooting in Canada and Marvel came to Canada. It had been printed in the production office… They found out who it was, dude quit, left the country. They set up a fake buy for the script, dude didn’t show up. It was crazy.”

Obviously, Marvel has significantly tightened its security operations in the time since the 2012 film. According to Jackson, the studio had no qualms shooting down a drone that was flying over the Secret Invasion set, and Marvel newcomer Emilia Clarke recalled being “terrified” by her first meeting with the studio’s secrecy team.

“I was like, ‘I think a man’s going to come and kill me if I say anything,” Clarke joked to EW.

