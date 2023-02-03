It took until 2022’s Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo for Velma to live her truth, but it should have happened a lot sooner. “In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script,” Scooby-Doo writer James Gunn tweeted in 2020. “But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Daphne in the movie, revealed on Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that there was even supposed to be a kiss between her character and Linda Cardellini’s Velma. “There was a steamy — I mean, I said it was steamy, but they probably didn’t think it was — hence why it was cut,” she said.

When host Andy Cohen asked for more details on the kiss, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star reiterated, “There was an actual kiss between Daphne and Velma that got cut. I feel like the world wants to see it. But I don’t know where it is.” SMG also teased that the original script had “this implication about Fred [played by her real-life husband, Freddie Prinze Jr.] being interested in both, you know, parties,” but that, too, was removed.

James Gunn should have enough power now to release the Daphne and Velma and bisexual Fred cut.

