sony

Before we touch upon the individual movies this week, we should note at the halfway point of 2018 — as Deadline does — that the business of Hollywood is making movies, and business is good. Though box-office grosses increasingly seem to center around a smaller number of titles (usually of the Disney variety), those titles have propelled the 2017 box office to $2.5 billion since the April 27th release of Avengers: Infinity War, 30 percent over the same period last year. Year-to-date, thanks also to Black Panther‘s massive success, the box-office is up by at least 10 percent over every other year in the last five years. In fact, it’s 17 percent over 2014 and 16 percent over 2013. Granted, over 36 percent of this year’s box-office comes from 8 Disney titles, including 3 holdovers from 2018. Unlike previous years, there haven’t been a lot of box-office bombs in the early summer, either. Solo is the closest thing to that, and it has earned $207 million, which is well below expectations but a tidy gross in the grand sum of things, nonetheless.

Universal is fourth on that list of top studios in 2018, with nearly 10 percent of the year’s grosses, and much of that comes from one film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the weekend’s top film. It dropped nearly 60 percent but it’s still on track to earn $60 million over the three day period and $265 million over its first 10 days. That’s well off the pace of Jurassic World, but Universal has nothing to cry about, as Fallen Kingdom should cross the $1 billion mark worldwide this weekend, even if it ultimately taps out at $375 million or so stateside.

The news is even better for Incredibles 2, which earned $45 million in its third weekend, ending the weekend with nearly $440 million. That places it as the second highest grossing animated film ever after only 17 days, and it should have no problem sailing past Finding Dory ($486 million) for the number one spot on that list. (In fact, Incredibles 2 will likely end its run with around $550 million.) Incredibles 2 is now the third biggest movie of the year, making the top three all Disney titles.