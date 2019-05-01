People Continued Joking About The ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Trailer And Trying To ‘Fix’ It

The first trailer for the mostly live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie arrived on Tuesday, and some people had strong feelings about it. To be fair, the trailer was better than I expected. To also be fair, my expectations were set at “surprise catheterization” level. That’s a low bar to hopefully not jam into any urethras.

People had already been joking about Sonic’s legs and his appearance in the first poster, the second poster, and the style guide. Now, with the trailer, Twitter users also had something to say about THE TEETH and the use of Coolio’s “Gangster’s Paradise” throughout the trailer. Weird Al Yankovic arguably had the best response about the latter, tweeting, “I’m not sure how comfortable I am with them using a parody of ‘Amish Paradise’ in the Sonic the Hedgehog trailer.”

Funny reactions to the trailer have continued to pour in since its release, and we’ve already seen a truer-to-life version of the story:

