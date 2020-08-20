In case it wasn’t already clear that The Batman will have a huge presence at DC FanDome, director Matt Reeves has tweeted the first official logo from the latest take on The Dark Knight, which will star Robert Pattinson. But that’s not all. Reeves also shared a cool little piece of artwork from comics pro Jim Lee, which showcases a surprisingly detailed look at the new Batsuit for the film. The last time fans caught a glimpse of the new Bat-armor was back in February when the paparazzi snapped photos of an action sequence filming in Glasgow, although that was more than likely an overly padded version of the suit built for stunt shots. Regardless, the Jim Lee art looks way cooler.

You can see the official logo for The Batman along with the Jim Lee poster below:

Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee — see more of #TheBatman at the #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22! #TheBatman #DCFanDome #ForTheFans pic.twitter.com/ApfngNbyor — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 20, 2020

This latest update from The Batman arrives on the heels of news that filming will resume in early September. Like virtually every film in Hollywood, production on The Batman was shut down in March as the global pandemic became an untenable situation for making a blockbuster movie. Via Variety:

The comic book adventure was roughly seven weeks into production when filming had to be halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. “The Batman,” which is said to be a grittier and more realistic take on the Dark Knight mythos, has approximately three months of material left to shoot. It could potentially be wrapped by the end of 2020. Crew members have been constructing sets for the film this month, which spurred rumors that filming could resume shortly. Of course, given the fast-changing nature of the pandemic, those plans could be upended and cameras may not roll for several more weeks or even months.

Despite the uncertainty of resuming production, Warner Bros. seems to be feeling very confident about the status of The Batman given the latest efforts to heavily promote its presence at DC FanDome. Should filming be delayed again, its October 2021 release is still over a year away, which could still give the studio plenty of time to keep the highly anticipated R-Batz film on track.

(Via Matt Reeves on Twitter)