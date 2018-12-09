Weekend Box Office: The Thanksgiving Leftovers Have Gone Stale

FOX SEARCHLIGHT

With no major releases for essentially the second weekend in a row following the Thanksgiving weekend, the most exciting thing that can be written about the box office is that it’s the first time that two animated films have ever taken the top two spots two weeks in a row. It’s not exactly the most noteworthy of achievements, especially with both films fairly deep in their run, but it’s the best with which we have to work this weekend. It looks like in its third weekend Ralph Breaks the Internet will narrowly capture the top spot over The Grinch, now in its fifth week of release. The former earned $16.1 million while the latter scored $15.1 million, giving the films $141 million and $223 million, respectively. The only real note of interest otherwise is that The Grinch is inching toward the $260 million total of How the Grinch Stole Christmas but will need a better-than-expected trajectory to pull it off, as it is currently expected to tap out at around $250 million.

Creed II held the third spot in its third week, scoring $10.3 million and bringing its overall total to just short of $100 million ($96 million). The first film finished with $109 million, so the sequel is obviously well within reach of the original. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is not doing particularly well, but with no new competition, it’s at least hanging out in the top five. At number four, it earned just $6.6 million this weekend to bring its four-week total to $145 million. It’s not going to get anywhere near the first film’s $234 million, but it’s earned $539 million worldwide, so far, so Warner Bros. has a hit on its hand in spite of its lukewarm stateside performance.

Bohemian Rhapsody is probably not going to clear $200 million, but with $5.7 million this weekend, its six-week total stands at an eye-popping $173 million and north of $550 million worldwide on a relatively cheap $52 million budget. With $5.9 million, Instant Family has now earned $53 million in four weeks, slightly better than its $48 million budget. There’s not much international box-office to bail this one out, however, so it will need to do well on the home digital market to make back its marketing cost.