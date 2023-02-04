Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have their sights set on their next artistic endeavor: scoring director David Fincher’s upcoming film, The Killer.

The award-winning duo announced their contribution through their website, which notes both their past and future projects. Fincher, Reznor, and Ross previously worked together, as they provided scores for his past films, 2010’s The Social Network, 2011’s The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, 2014’s Gone Girl, and 2020’s Mank.

They’ve since remained busy with recent external projects, as Reznor and Ross scored both 2022’s Bones And All (directed by Luca Guadagnino) and Empire Of Light (directed by Sam Mendes).

Nine Inch Nails also returned to tour across the country last year. However, there are no current scheduled performances from the band, according to Rolling Stone.

This year, in addition to The Killer, they’re slated to work with Guadagnino again on his film, Challengers.

As for Fincher’s film, it is based on a French graphic novel series that follows an assassin. Michael Fassbender is supposedly set to star alongside Tilda Swinton, and the movie will be available on Netflix.

Not much else about the project is known yet, but more details will likely emerge throughout the next few months.

The Killer is reportedly out on 11/10.