Hulu’s ‘The Mill’ Trailer Will Scare You Into Working Forever

The latest trend in horror is no longer slashers or poltergeists, but how capitalism is slowly trying to kill you. This isn’t new, of course, but now we just have fun new ways to spin it. This is evident with Hulu’s new sci-fi thriller The Mill, not to be confused with the 2013 Channel 4 miniseries of the same name (where a group of civilians work on a mill that was canceled before any sort of resolution!!!). But Hulu’s version looks nice too.

The Mill follows a businessman played by Lil Rey Howery (TSA officer Rod Williams from Get Out, so you know he has good comedic timing in horror movies) who wakes up not in a Saw trap, but instead in an old mill where he is instructed to keep working or else there will be potentially deadly consequences. Here is the official synopsis:

A successful businessman (Lil Rel Howery) wakes up beside an ancient grist mill situated in the center of an open-air prison cell with no idea how he got there. Forced to work as a beast of burden to stay alive, he must find a way to escape before the birth of his child.

The Mill also stars Pat Healy, Karen Obilom, and Patrick Fischler. The movie will premiere on Monday, October 9th as part of the most wonderful time of the year, Huluween. Check out the trailer above.