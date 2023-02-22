We’ve had enough movies about various demonic possessions and exorcism, but have we ever had any demonic movies that were based on real events? Yes! A lot actually, maybe even too many. We probably don’t need more. But here is another one!

The Pope’s Exorcist stars Russell Crowe as a priest who helps keep Italy demon-free, though it doesn’t seem like he’s doing a good job of it by the looks of the trailer, which features Crowe being taunted by a possessed young child with rotting teeth. For some reason, when demons control you, their first task is to destroy all the years of pristine dental hygiene.

The story is based on “actual files” from Father Gabriele Amorth, the guy who did all of the Pope’s dirty work (his nightly exorcisms). Though we have to suspend disbelief for a little bit here, due to the fact that anyone can whip up some “actual files” and create a movie out of them. Also due to the fact that Father Amorth thinks that yoga is a satanic ritual. Do we really trust this guy?

Here is the official synopsis:

Inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican (Academy Award®-winner Russell Crowe), The Pope’s Exorcist follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy’s terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden.

The movie also stars Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe, and Franco Nero and will haunt theaters on April 7th. Check out the trailer above.