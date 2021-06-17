I have not had the pleasure of watching F9 yet, so for all I know, Luke Hobbs appears in the post-credits scene. But considering the ninth film in the completely ridiculous (not an insult) Fast and Furious franchise was released last month overseas and I haven’t heard a peep about Dwayne Johnson being in it, I’m guessing Dominic Toretto will have a convoluted explanation for his post-Hobbs & Shaw absence. That doesn’t mean he’s been kicked out of the family, however (even if Vin Diesel might want him gone).

Director Justin Lin was asked in an interview with CinemaBlend about whether The Rock, who was involved in a “candy ass” feud with Diesel, could return for Fast and Furious 10 and/or Fast and Furious 11. “I think that’s always been our approach,” he answered. “So many of the conversations I have is about characters that are not even in there, but are still, obviously, they are living and breathing in this universe.”

“On this one, when I came back, I was thinking a lot about Hobbs and Shaw, and all of the other characters. I never think of them as being gone, for sure.”

If Han can come back from the dead, Hobbs can go to work one more time.

