In a perfect world, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, one 2018’s most exhilarating movies, would be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. That’s not going to happen (neither is the category where it would have a better shot, Most Popular Film — more on that later), but at least Fallout garnered franchise-best reviews and nearly $800 million at the worldwide box office. That practically guarantees a seventh M:I film, assuming Tom Cruise doesn’t, like, drive a monster truck off a cliff for fun first. Following the film’s release, writer and director Christopher McQuarrie said he’d “rather have leprosy than be in the position of the person having to confront the pressure of the hyperbole of [Mission: Impossible 7] on their first day of shooting the film,” but he wasn’t sure if he’d return for Fallout, either, so … He and Cruise have at least discussed potential story ideas.

“I can tell you Tom already has a lot of really big ideas,” McQuarrie told Collider. “Yeah. World-topping sh*t.” When pressed if that includes going to space, he responded, “That would be entirely up to SpaceX or NASA. They would have to be involved with that, I would imagine. Or Paramount Pictures. I don’t know how much they want to invest.” There’s a race between franchise will go to space first: Mission: Impossible or Fast and Furious. Maybe we can get a crossover? I, for one, would like to see Cruise punch Vin Diesel while dangling off a rocket.

As for the popular film category, McQuarrie said that he’s “glad they’re not doing that, and then offered a suggestion for what the Academy can add instead. “What would be more effective, is I think if you’re going to introduce a new category the category should be stunts. I can’t think of a film recently that might qualify, but, that’s an art, that’s a skill, that’s a craft,” he said. “Those are people risking their lives and doing things that are absolutely and utterly truly amazing and are so much a part of an experience like that. Not just in films like this. You go look at Hell or High Water. Lone Survivor. The stunts in that movie were absolutely incredible. In terms of a new category, I think you need to do that.”

Best Stunt would be a welcome addition to the stuffy Oscars. It can even be called the Tom Cruise’s Ankle Memorial Award.

(Via Collider)