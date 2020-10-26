In these COVID times, you never know what’s going to happen if you work in the TV and film industry, which saw release dates and production schedules scattered to the wind when the pandemic reared its head back in the spring. So you can certainly understand Tom Holland‘s excitement as the actor landed in Atlanta late Sunday night night to officially begin filming on Spider-Man 3.

In a video shared in an Instagram Story, Holland is seen responsibly wearing a face mask, which does absolutely nothing to contain his palpable thrill at finally getting to work on the next Spider-Man sequel.

You can watch the video below, via ComicBook.

Witness even more Holland excitement (without a mask) below.

With Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark out of the picture, Holland’s Peter Parker will be getting a new mentor in the form of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange. And it sure sounds like the good doctor’s skills will come in handy thanks to the surprise casting of Jamie Foxx, who will reprise his Electro role. Whether he’s playing the same Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 or a brand new version remains to be seen, but Foxx and Cumberbatch’s casting have only furthered rumors that Spider-Man 3 will grapple with the Multiverse and possibly even introduce the Spider-Verse to the MCU.

Holland swinging into the production of Spider-Man 3 in Atlanta also signifies another big win for Sony. Before going back to being Spidey, the actor was committed to completing his work on the film adaptation of Uncharted, which has spent at least a decade in development hell. However, it looks this latest iteration of the film is actually happening as Holland not only finished his acting duties, but also posted a photo of himself as lead character Nathan Drake to Instagram.

Spider-Man 3 hits theaters on December 17, 2021.

(Via Tom Holland on Instagram)