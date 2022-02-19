Right now Tom Holland is one of the biggest stars in the world. He’s the star of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which very quickly became one of the highest grossing movies in history. This weekend he’s back to the top of the charts, headlining the long-gestating video game adaptation Uncharted. But back when he was filming his maiden solo voyage, 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, he was just some up-and-coming British kid. He was so nervous that his mom had to beg the filmmakers to give him more pee breaks.

Holland recently reflected on his early days on Live with Kelly and Ryan, talking about how cumbersome his Spidey suit could be. “On the first movie, I remember we were shooting this sequence on the Washington Monument, and I was in the suit for days at a time, 11 hours [a day], and I was young, so I wanted to impress the studio,” he recalled. “I didn’t want them to think that I needed breaks.”

Eventually he reached out…to his mother. “I was like, ‘Mom, I’m really struggling. I’m working every day, and because I wear the suit, I can’t go to the bathroom,’” he said. “And then two days later the producer came up to me and was like, ‘How are your kidneys?'”

Holland replied, “My kidneys are fine. Why are you asking?” The producer told him, “Well, your mom called us…”

So the next time you’re starring in a blockbuster as one of the comic world’s most iconic superheroes, don’t feel weird about excusing yourself.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)