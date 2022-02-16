Uncharted is the first of three major video game movies scheduled to come out this year, along with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the untiled Mario movie (although I prefer to think of it as a Toad movie featuring Mario). The reviews for the Tom Holland-starring action flick have not been kind so far, but if you see it in Los Angeles this weekend, you better whoop it up: Mark Wahlberg might be watching.

“On Friday, I will be going to random theaters around LA, because I want to see the reaction to the movie,” the future-Bill Belichick told host Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. “You know, we used to do that all the time. Whenever you had a movie opening, you wanted to go to the theater, see if people are waiting in line to go and see it, go in to watch the movie a little bit.” This experience can go one of two ways: if it goes well, you “thank people for coming,” Wahlberg said. It it doesn’t, “you sneak out the door.” Either way, don’t ask to touch his mustache. He doesn’t like that.

You can watch Wahlberg’s Jimmy Kimmel Live interview above.