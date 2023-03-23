Even if you haven’t seen The Room, you probably know what it is, or what it isn’t, because it’s not a very good movie. But it’s one of those cult favorites with a fanbase that grew over time and steadily made Tommy Wiseau a god-like figure for campy movies. And you know, he’s gonna do it again!

It might seem surprising, but Wiseau actually hasn’t made another movie since The Room in 2003. He will often host screenings of The Room around the country, but he had yet to make a feature-length follow-up to his “hit” movie, that is until Big Shark, the upcoming disaster film about a giant shark. He has done some voice acting, though.

Big Shark is not a sequel to Big Fish, though that would have been a really good concept. Instead, Big Shark seems to take the idea of Jaws with the CGI budget of Sharknado and mix it with…Rocky, maybe? It’s actually kind of hard to tell. The movie follows three firefighters named Georgie, Patrick, and Tim (good firefighter names) as they battle a…big shark. That’s really all the information that has been provided, but it gets the point across.

Wiseau himself stars alongside Isiah Laborde and Mark Valeriano. While the movie was originally rumored to star Wiseau’s friend and Room collaborator Greg Sestero, it seems like does not appear in the trailer. Hopefully, there is no bad blood between them, as they already have a pretty rocky relationship as is.

Big Shark (the more you read it, the more the title just makes sense) will get a limited release this summer in various cities across the country: New Orleans on April 28th and 29th, San Francisco on May 5th and 6th, Los Angeles on June 2nd and 3rd and in New York City on August 10th, 11th and 12th. A perfect lead-up to Shark Week.

Check out the trailer for Big Shark above.

(Via Variety)