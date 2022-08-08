Ever since Top Gun: Maverick singlehandedly saved the movie industry (a slight exaggeration) and secured its spot on the highest-grossing movie list, Paramount has been looking for more ways to get fans involved (and to buy more tickets because why not?).

For their Top Gun Fan Appreciation Weekend, fans are encouraged to see Tom Cruise fly through the skies once more in theaters, with exclusive content and behind-the-scenes footage airing before the movie at participating theaters. The movie also features Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, John Hamm, Glen Powell, and that one Lady Gaga song.

Fans can head to theaters this weekend to see the long-awaited sequel (again). As per the official press release:

“This Friday, August 12th, marks the return of Top Gun: Maverick to some of the most immersive cinema formats at participating theatres. From Friday through Sunday, August 14th, before the movie presentation begins at all participating theatres, attending fans will experience exclusive content featuring a behind-the-scenes look at shooting onboard the USS Roosevelt with Tom Cruise and the cast to see what it takes to operate, film, and live on an active warship.”

But wait! There’s more: a Top Gun: Maverick collectors print will also be available at select theaters while supplies last. While they did not release any images, it’s probably a large poster of Tom Cruise and a plane. Just a hunch! Check out movie times and participating locations at the official Top Gun website here.