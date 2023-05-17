Later this week, a new spin on White Man Can’t Jump dribbles onto Hulu, and the big question is… do you need to watch the original film starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson before streaming the reboot?

Simply speaking, no, you don’t need to watch the original White Man Can’t Jump before checking out the remake starring Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls. Like most reboots, the film will tell its own story while pulling familiar elements from the original movie that aren’t necessary to know. Could those elements help with the appreciation of in-jokes and easter eggs? Sure, but they’re not a necessity.

That said, watching the original film is never a bad idea because it’s just a downright good movie. Harrelson and Snipes have incredible chemistry on-screen, and you know it’s an enduring film because Hollywood couldn’t resist trying to remake it.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Multi-platinum rap superstar Jack Harlow makes his movie debut as Jeremy, a former star of the game whose injuries stalled his career, and Sinqua Walls stars as Kamal, once a promising player who derailed his own future in the sport. Juggling tenuous relationships, financial pressures and serious internal struggles, the two ballers–opposites who are seemingly miles apart–find they might have more in common than they imagined possible.

White Man Can’t Jump premieres May 19 on Hulu.

