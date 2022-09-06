Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key are busy enough with directing good movies and starring in good television shows that a full-on Key and Peele reunion is unlikely. But they did find time to get back together for Wendell and Wild, the latest feature film from stop-motion animation legend Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Coraline).

Wendell & Wild tells the tale of “Kat (Lyric Ross), a troubled teen haunted by her past, who must confront her personal demons, Wendell & Wild (played by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele) to start a new life in her old hometown,” according to the Netflix plot description. Peele co-wrote the screenplay with Selick, who told Slashfilm about his decision for his fifth feature to be his first with a PG-13 rating. “Well, it might be that people aren’t making scary things for those kids. Say, so at eight, 10, to 14 years old, they’re not making things for them, but those kids are watching scary things,” he said.

Wendell & Wild, which also stars Lyric Ross, Angela Bassett, James Hong, Sam Zelaya, Tamara Smart, Seema Virdi, Ramona Young, and Ving Rhames, comes to Netflix on October 28, in time for Halloween. Although, like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline, it will probably be good all year.