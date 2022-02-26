west-side-story-2021-nc-main-042621
People Are Freaking Out Over An Incredible Long Take From Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Shortly Before It Hits Disney+

Some of the most popular movies ever made did not do well when they originally opened. The Wizard of Oz and It’s a Wonderful Life were both saved after becoming TV staples. The Big Lebowski, initially seen as the Coen brothers’ disappointing follow-up to Fargo, is now their most watched film. No one even knew what The Boondock Saints was until enough people bought the DVD. So when West Side Story, which is to say Steven Spielberg’s new take on the classic musical, tanked in theaters (where, for the record, it’s still playing), there was hope that the critically adored and Oscar-nominated movie might enjoy a robust second act.

Here’s a good sign that that will happen: On Friday night, someone posted a clip of a single, incredible shot from the movie. It’s from the dance at the gym, where our star-crossed lovers wind up meeting. Before they do, though, everyone else is busy dancing up a storm. Spielberg, one of cinema’s most kinetic directors, and his longtime cinematographer Janusz Kaminski shoot the hell out of it.

That includes an acrobatic long take that lasts just over a minute. It starts with Ariana DeBose’s Anita, David Alvarez’s Bernardo, Rachel Zegler’s Maria, and crew entering the gym. As they open the doors, the camera, on a crane, dashes into the crowd. It hovers over people dancing in unison. It swoops in amongst them. And it ends its epic journey back with Anita, Bernardo, Maria, et al., all without a cut.

The clip received thousands and re-tweets and even more likes, with people blown away by the choreography, of the dancers and of the camera crew. It was so stunning that those in the know had to point out that it’s completely real, without any digital touch-ups.

Others pointed out it’s not the film’s only doozy of a shot.

Others pointed other incredible Spielberg shots throughout his career.

As it happens, Spielberg’s West Side Story is scheduled to finally make its streaming debut, hitting Disney+ on Tuesday. A viral clip isn’t the only recent big Spielberg news. (The 1961 version, meanwhile, currently streams on HBO Max.) On Friday, it was revealed that the legendary filmmaker was interested in making a film about the iconic detective Steve McQueen plays in the classic thriller Bullitt, which features another thing Spielberg loves: car chases.

