Here’s Where Can You Stream The 2024 Oscar-Winning Movies

Most people like to check out all of the Oscar contenders before the big day, but the real cinema lovers wait until all the hype has died down to dive in. Yeah, it’s pretty important to see each movie and come to your own conclusion during awards season, but then you are left disappointed and hurt when your favorite doesn’t win and therefore you wasted a perfectly good Sunday. Why not just wait a few months or years or even longer before throwing your opinions into the mix? There’s already enough opinions out there anyway!
If you want to check out this year’s biggest Oscar winners, here’s where you can stream them. But be warned, if you watch them, people are going to want to talk about them with you. Watch at your own risk.
Oppenheimer
For an award-winning performance from Cillian Murphy (besides Red Eye), you can head to Peacock for Oppenheimer. The streamer has made watching the film practically unavoidable, and every time you log on you are bobared with ads for the film, but there are also several bonus features available on the site that make it worth the long runtime.
Poor Things
To watch Emma Stone’s Oscar-worthy performance in Poor Things, you will have to head over to Hulu+, or you can rent or buy the film on Prime Video or Apple TV. You can also check local showtimes to see if the film is still playing in your area.
Barbie
Best Original Song winner Barbie is over on Max, Hulu, and Prime Video, or you can rent the film on Apple TV and Prime. Even though Barbie did not receive the accolades it deserves, we will always have Ken.
Maestro
Bradley Cooper and his conducting skills in Maestro can be seen on Netflix. Though the film was shut out from winning any awards, it also features a lovely performance from Carey Mulligan. Netflix is home to a number of other Oscar-nominated films like Ruston, Nyad, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, and Nimona.
Anatomy of a Fall
To watch Messi’s breathtaking performance in Anatomy of a Fall, you’ll have to purchase or rent the movie on Apple TV or Prime. No streaming date has been announced at this time.
The Holdovers
Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s award-winning performance in The Holdovers can be streamed on Peacock, or purchased on Apple TV or Amazon Prime.
American Fiction
Best Adapted Screenplay winner American Fiction is currently available to stream on Prime with the MGM+ add-on, or purchase through Prime Video or Apple TV. The film can also still be seen in select theaters.
Killers of the Flower Moon
As for Killers of the Flower Moon, which unfortunately went home empty-handed, you can stream Martin Scorsese’s epic western on Apple TV+. Or you can watch all of Francesca Scorsese’s TikToks.
The Zone Of Interest
Zone of Interest is currently only available to rent on AppleTV and Prime Video, though it will likely land on Max later this year.
Past Lives
Celine Song’s film can be streamed for free with a library card (!!!) on Kanopy, or it can be purchased or rented on AppleTV or Prime Video.