Here’s Where Can You Stream The 2024 Oscar-Winning Movies

If you want to check out this year’s biggest Oscar winners , here’s where you can stream them. But be warned, if you watch them, people are going to want to talk about them with you. Watch at your own risk.

Most people like to check out all of the Oscar contenders before the big day, but the real cinema lovers wait until all the hype has died down to dive in. Yeah, it’s pretty important to see each movie and come to your own conclusion during awards season, but then you are left disappointed and hurt when your favorite doesn’t win and therefore you wasted a perfectly good Sunday. Why not just wait a few months or years or even longer before throwing your opinions into the mix? There’s already enough opinions out there anyway!

Oppenheimer

For an award-winning performance from Cillian Murphy (besides Red Eye), you can head to Peacock for Oppenheimer. The streamer has made watching the film practically unavoidable, and every time you log on you are bobared with ads for the film, but there are also several bonus features available on the site that make it worth the long runtime.

Poor Things

To watch Emma Stone’s Oscar-worthy performance in Poor Things, you will have to head over to Hulu+, or you can rent or buy the film on Prime Video or Apple TV. You can also check local showtimes to see if the film is still playing in your area.

Barbie

Best Original Song winner Barbie is over on Max, Hulu, and Prime Video, or you can rent the film on Apple TV and Prime. Even though Barbie did not receive the accolades it deserves, we will always have Ken.

Maestro

Bradley Cooper and his conducting skills in Maestro can be seen on Netflix. Though the film was shut out from winning any awards, it also features a lovely performance from Carey Mulligan. Netflix is home to a number of other Oscar-nominated films like Ruston, Nyad, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, and Nimona.

Anatomy of a Fall

To watch Messi’s breathtaking performance in Anatomy of a Fall, you’ll have to purchase or rent the movie on Apple TV or Prime. No streaming date has been announced at this time.

The Holdovers

Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s award-winning performance in The Holdovers can be streamed on Peacock, or purchased on Apple TV or Amazon Prime.

American Fiction

Best Adapted Screenplay winner American Fiction is currently available to stream on Prime with the MGM+ add-on, or purchase through Prime Video or Apple TV. The film can also still be seen in select theaters.