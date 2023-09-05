When Does ‘Loki’ Season 2 Come Out?

Two years ago, the Loki season finale broke a few hearts when Loki found himself all alone again. Not even his jet ski-loving bro Mobius recognized the famed trickster any longer. There are plenty of theories for why that’s the case, but until the season finally premieres, we gotta stay in suspense on whether we will see Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson unleashing their silver tongues at the same time again on the small screen.

When will that possibly happen? Season 2 of the Disney+ series is scheduled to debut on October 6. Until then, we can maybe hope for Ryan Reynolds to start flirting again with Miss Minutes on social media. As well, there’s a new trailer that promises (via Sylvie) that “everything is turning to sh*t,” which is quite something from Marvel Studios.

According to below synopsis, we can look forward to Loki still mulling over the idea of free will and lamenting his glorious purpose:

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Disney+’s second Loki season premieres on October 6.