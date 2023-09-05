With just a few weeks to go until the premiere of Loki Season 2, a new teaser shows the God of Mischief on his quest to survive a rapidly unraveling multiverse that has the Trickster God slipping in and out of the past, present, and future.

In the Season 1 finale, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) made a calamitous decision that shattered reality and dumped Loki into a timeline where his Time Variance Authority partner Mobius doesn’t even recognize him. Season 2 will follow Loki as he attempts to fix his time-slipping problem and reunite with his old allies.

Unfortunately, as Sylvia so eloquently puts it in the new teaser, “Everything is turning to sh*t.”

That statement is punctuated by the increased presence of Jonathan Majors, who will play at least one Kang variant in the new season. As for his plans? That’s anyone’s guess.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Loki Season 2 premieres October 6 on Disney+.