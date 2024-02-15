When Does The ‘Joker 2’ Trailer Come Out?

Todd Phillips gave fans a Valentine’s Day treat by revealing a slew of new photos from the highly-anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux. The film brings back Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, but this time around he’s joined by Lady Gaga who will put a new spin on the Joker’s iconic sidekick Harley Quinn.

“Hoping your day is full of love,” Phillips wrote on Instagram alongside three new photos from the Joker sequel. In James Gunn-style, Phillips also fielded a few fan questions. Most notably, he responded to a comment about when to expect a trailer for Joker 2. Turns out fans are in for a bit of a wait, but not too long.

“Been getting this question a lot,” Phillips responded via ScreenRant. “The movie comes out in October. So our first teaser won’t be out until mid April.”

You can see the new Joker: Folie à Deux photos below:

Set after the events of the first Joker movie, which saw Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck fully transform into the classic DC Comics character and murder a late night host on live TV, not much is known about the sequel’s plot outside of the introduction to Gaga’s Harley Quinn. There has been talk of the sequel being a musical, but that aspect has recently been downplayed by cinematographer Lawrence Sher.

Joker: Folie à Deux dances into theaters on October 4, 2024.

(Via Todd Phillips on Instagram, ScreenRant)