When Is ‘The Woman King’ Coming To Streaming?

If you haven’t seen The Woman King yet…. get up off your a** and see the stunning historical epic from director Gina Prince-Blythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond the Lights) in theaters. If you want to wait until you can watch it at home, fine: we are living in weird times that appear to be unending. The Woman King hit theaters on September 16, and it stars Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, Thuso Mbedu, and John Boyega.

Here’s the film’s synopsis, from Sony Pictures:

In the 1800s, a group of all-female warriors protects the African kingdom of Dahomey with skills and fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Faced with a new threat, Gen. Nanisca trains the next generation of recruits to fight against a foreign enemy that’s determined to destroy their way of life.

So, when is The Woman King streaming?

Okay, sorry, enough meandering. Time to get to it! First, The Woman King will be available to purchase digitally from Apple and Amazon on November 22. It will be available on DVD and Blu-Ray on December 13, and a short time after that, it will be available to rent digitally for a much lower price than it is to purchase. Streaming options for The Woman King aren’t available yet (at least publicly), which is a pretty rare occurrence in 2022. That’s because the film was distributed by Sony, the only major film studio that does not have its own streaming platform (yet). The Woman King could come to Netflix or Amazon Prime, but it probably won’t be available on any streaming service until several months after it’s been available to purchase or rent at home. Although nothing is definitive, it is safe to say that one day, somehow, you will be able to stream The Woman King somewhere.