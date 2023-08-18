When Will ‘The Flash’ Be On Streaming?

For a long time, there was a heated debate on if The Flash would ever make it to theaters, which it did, although semi-reluctantly. Though the reviews were promising, the movies underperformed by a longshot, which was just another nail in the DC coffin. If you were one of the millions who decided to skip out on the movie opening weekend, then you’re in luck! The movie is heading to streaming much sooner than anticipated.

The film, starring Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, and Michael Keaton, will be available on DVD and Blu-ray on August 29th. The movie follows Miller as The Flash as he travels back in time to try to save his family from meeting their untimely death, though he subsequently re-writes history into a grim timeline and must enlist in former superheroes to help get the world back on track.

The Flash will run all the way to Max on Friday, August 25th, nearly two months after the film hit theaters. For comparison, last year’s summer blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick landed on streaming over six months after the film’s release. But then again, The Flash didn’t have Tom Cruise, though it did have a small dose of Ben Affleck. It’s all about celebrating the small wins.

Will there be a sequel? Probably not, but now that James Gunn has taken the reigns, you never know what could happen. Maybe Henry Cavill will return after all! Though it’s unlikely.

(Via Variety)