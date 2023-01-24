Where To Stream All The 2023 Best Picture Nominees

Now that the 95th Academy Awards nominations have been revealed, it’s time to catch up on everything you’ve missed. OK, maybe not everything (there is no need to watch Bardo… believe me), but at least the 10 films nominated for Best Picture.

You’ve probably seen at least two of them, considering Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick made over $1 billion at the worldwide box office (or in the case of the Avatar sequel, $2 billion), and maybe the indie hit of the year, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once. But for everything else, and/or if you want to re-watch the beach football scene, here’s where you can find all the Best Picture nominees.