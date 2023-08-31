Gwyneth Paltrow hasn’t appeared in a Marvel movie since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, which saw her character Pepper Potts married to Tony Stark and a mom to their daughter Morgan. Unfortunately, that film gave Robert Downey Jr. a hero’s exit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to Iron Man making the ultimate sacrifice to defeat Thanos.

While Pepper notably received a personalized Iron Man suit in Endgame, Paltrow has not been seen in a Marvel movie since, and apparently, she gets a lot of questions about it. During a recent Q&A on Instagram, Paltrow finally addressed the burning question of why she stopped appearing in the MCU. She did not hold back.

Via Entertainment Weekly:

“We just stopped doing it because Iron Man died,” Paltrow responded, bluntly. “And, why do you need Pepper Potts without Iron Man? I don’t know. Call up Marvel and yell at them, not me. I’m just sitting here.”

Of course, Paltrow’s connection to Marvel was never very strong. The actress has a hilarious and well-documented history of not knowing a single thing about these movies. She famously didn’t know that she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming, she met Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan twice and still doesn’t recognize him, and Kevin Feige literally had to remind her that Samuel L. Jackson is Nick Fury even though Paltrow starred in movies with him.

Frankly, it’s a miracle she even knows who Iron Man is.

