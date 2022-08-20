Remember when Will Smith was a goofball? Ever since his fateful Oscars slap, the beloved rapper-turned-actor has been in the doghouse, out of the public eye, off social media, only seen when apologizing. But on Friday, the older Smith was back with a joke about the mess he’s made.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Smith took to Instagram with a little video of a baby gorilla hesitantly poking a much larger gorilla, only to earn its ire. “Me trying to get back on social,” he wrote over top.

After slapping presenter Chris Rock on live television — then, about 20 minutes later, winning an Oscar — Smith was quiet. At first he offered a measured apology. Then he seemed to drop off the face of the planet. He wound up in India for spiritual purposes, doing yoga and meditation. Some of his upcoming projects were cancelled, though Martin Lawrence later claimed a fourth Bad Boys was still in the offing.

Late last month, he started baby stepping back into the public eye, dropping a longer, more fulsome apology. He said “no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment. There’s no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.” He also denied that his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, told him to “do something,” that strutting on stage to attack someone who’d made a joke was his idea and his idea only.

Anyway, so begins the Will Smith Comeback Tour, apparently.

(Via THR)