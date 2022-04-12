DJ Jazzy Jeff, Will Smith‘s friend and Grammy-winning collaborator, spoke for us all when he tweeted his thoughts on the Fresh Prince slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars.

What was that???? — DJ Jazzy Jeff the Tutor (@djjazzyjeff215) March 28, 2022

Jazz has since expanded on his thoughts during an interview with Chicago radio station 107.5 WCGI (via People). “Don’t get it twisted that it was something he was proud of. It was a lapse in judgment, you know?” The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor said. “I think the thing that I’ve realized is I don’t know too many people that has had the least amount of lapse of judgment than him. I can name 50 times that he should’ve smacked the sh*t out of somebody and he didn’t.” Unfortunately, that 51st time was during Hollywood’s biggest night when 15 million people were watching at home.

Jazz continued:

“So, for him to have a lapse in judgment, he’s human. And I think a lot of the criticism comes from the people who don’t think people like that are human.”

Here’s a dramatic reenactment of DJ Jazzy Jeff protecting Smith from criticism:

Others (not named Billy Crystal and Jim Carrey) in the entertainment industry who have worked with Smith have also come to his defense. “To me, it’s just like, enough of it. All right, so a dramatic thing happened, but I just think we’ve got to get our priorities straight,” Bad Boys director Michael Bay said about the Slap. Would he work with Smith again? “Absolutely, 100 percent,” he replied. “He’s a very even-keeled guy.”

Chris Rock has yet to comment on the incident, and won’t until he gets paid.

(Via People)